FBI Chief Says He Has Not Seen White House Interference In Russia Collusion Probe

FBI Director Christopher Wray said Thursday that he has not witnessed President Trump or the White House attempting to influence the ongoing investigation into Russian meddling in the presidential campaign.

“I can say very confidently that I have not detected any whiff of interference with that investigation,” Wray said during a speech at an event hosted by the Intelligence and National Security Alliance in Washington, D.C.

Wray was confirmed as FBI director last month. He replaced James Comey, who Trump fired on May 9. Trump’s firing of Comey has generated allegations that he attempted to quash the investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian government.

It is not clear how involved Wray is in the day-to-day operations of the Russia investigation. Special Counsel Robert Mueller, a former FBI director, is overseeing the probe.

Ron Hosko, a former FBI assistant director who worked under Mueller and Comey, told The Daily Caller recently that Mueller likely has a tight grip on the investigation and that it does not heavily involve top brass at the FBI or Justice Department.

In his speech on Thursday, Wray offered praise for Mueller.

“I have enormous respect for former director Mueller, who I got to work with almost daily in the early 2000s, as a consummate professional,” Wray said at the event, according to Politico. “He’s really running that investigation.”

