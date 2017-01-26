False: CNN’s Jim Sciutto Claims Trump Never Honored CIA Wall of Heroes

CNN correspondent Jim Sciutto has demonstrated a tendency to get very outraged by the inaccuracy Donald Trump’s rhetoric. Perhaps he should check the log in his own eye. CNN doesn’t put on screen that Sciutto worked in the Obama State Department, as chief of staff to Obama’s first ambassador to China, Gary Locke. On Monday, he insisted Donald Trump didn’t “say anything” about the wall of sacrifice behind him during his speech to employees at the Central Intelligence Agency. That turned out to be false.

Here's what Sciutto said on Monday about the favorable crowd that Trump found. He dismissed them as "self-selecting" – as if Obama events at government agencies never drew a pro-Obama audience.