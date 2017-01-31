Fake News Website Falsely Uses Kushner’s Grandmother to Attack Trump

A viral fake news story on Monday morning declares: “Ivanka’s Jewish In-Laws Call Out President Trump’s Unconstitutional Muslim Ban (VIDEO).”

From the headline, it might appear that Jared Kushner’s parents had actually criticized President Donald Trump’s recent executive order suspending the Syrian refugee program and temporarily restricting travel from seven terror-prone countries previously identified by Congress and President Barack Obama. In fact, the story is classic “fake news.” – READ MORE