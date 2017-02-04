Fake News: Times, Post Omit Facts in Trump Australian Dust-Up

It all fits the media template. President Trump, that reckless egomaniac, gets on the phone with the Prime Minister of Australia who leads a beloved American ally. Then Trump blows his top and hangs up over the subject of admitting refugees into the US.

Except, of course, in the telling the Washington Post and the New York Times managed in some mystifying, unfathomable way to leave out a set of two key facts. Facts that could be found with a stroke of the keyboard to Mr. Google. – READ MORE