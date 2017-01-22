Politics
Fake News: Three Mainstream Media Lies on Trump’s First Day
The mainstream media lost no time in attempting to undermine President Donald Trump, as opposed to actually reporting information.
After eight years of kowtowing to Obama, they have suddenly discovered a civic responsibility to hold the government accountable. But they are focusing on minutiae, and in some cases actually telling lies, both of omission and commission. That risks alienating the public even further — making it harder, actually, for the media to act as watchdogs. – READ MORE