Politics World
FAKE NEWS: The Independent Runs, Then Retracts False Article On ‘Right Wing Safe Spaces’
An article was published in the Independent on Monday claiming that “right wingers are creating their own safe spaces” on Facebook.
However, the article was subsequently stealth removed after factual errors were noted by the members of the closed Facebook group it referred to; primarily that he was not removed for “no reason,” but, according to the admins, for calling another member a “dirty c***.” – READ MORE