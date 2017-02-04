Fake News on Trump Hits Mexico, Explodes

McALLEN, Texas — A story wildly circulated by Mexican news outlets about a woman having her visa taken away because she had memes making fun of U.S. President Donald J. Trump has been deemed false by U.S. authorities.

The story began when Mexican media celebrity Denise Maerker reported on her show Atando Cabos that a woman in one of the Tijuana border crossings had her visa taken away by an immigration official because she had various memes making fun of Trump. – READ MORE