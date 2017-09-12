Fake News: NBC News Botches Russiagate ‘Bombshell’

The suits at NBC News are, no doubt, lighting candles in gratitude to Gaia for Harvey and Irma, two natural disasters that distracted the country and, by extension, saved the left-wing outlet from the kind of scrutiny and fake news humiliation that has rocked CNN and dropped it into last place behind MSNBC.

Naturally, what I am referencing here is yet another massive pile of fake news connected to this laughably stupid Russiagate scandal.

The August 31 NBC News headline was a BOOM, a smoking gun, a game changer: “Manafort Notes From Russian Meet Contain Cryptic Reference to ‘Donations.’”

About four hours after the original story ran, NBC News added the following correction. Naturally, the correction, which completely blows the original story to pieces (everyone knows there was a “donor” at the meeting), is buried at the bottom. – READ MORE