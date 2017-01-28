FAKE NEWS: Media Report State Department Employees Quit En Masse. They Were Fired.

On Thursday, media outlets across the international spectrum ran with the story that top level State Department officials had quit rather than serve under President Trump. “In the latest display of disquiet among civil servants in Washington over the arrival of the new commander-in-chief, the four top senior officials at the equivalent of America’s foreign ministry, announced that they were standing down,” reported The Independent (UK). “People are quitting the State Department because of Trump,” Business Insider headlined.

Only one problem: these guys didn’t quit. They were fired. – READ MORE