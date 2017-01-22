FAKE NEWS: BBC blames hacker after account tweeted that President Trump was injured by gunfire

President Donald Trump wasn’t shot by a gunman during his swearing-in ceremony Friday, contrary to “breaking news” reported by a BBC Twitter account.

“Breaking News: President Trump is injured in arm by gunfire #Inauguration,” BBC Northampton tweeted to its nearly 40,000 Twitter followers Friday. The erroneous claim was deleted within minutes, but not before being widely shared on social media by skeptical Twitter users wary of the report. – READ MORE