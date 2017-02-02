Fake news alert: No, Trump did not just ease sanctions on Russia

So turns out the "Trump lifting sanctions on the FSB" storyline seems to be less than meets the eye. As seems to be the norm, now. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) February 2, 2017

Come on, people. Are we going to have to go through this every day? The latest fake news story is that the Trump administration just eased sanctions on Russia. – READ MORE

A source working on the sanctions says this was "technical fix to avoid unintended consequences…Planned under Obama. Not Trump weakening" — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) February 2, 2017