Fake Hate Crime: Wisconsin College Student Put Anti-Muslim Graffiti on Own Door

A student at a Wisconsin college was arrested for defacing his own dorm room door with anti-Muslim graffiti in order to get attention, according to police.

Officials at Beloit College in Beloit, Wisconsin, were shocked when a student, 20-year-old Michael Kee, reported that anti-Muslim threats appeared on his door and on a wall outside his dorm room. The student told police he felt he was being threatened over his religion and ethnicity. – READ MORE