Fake Deportation Signs Cause Panic At Harvard

Social justice student groups caused a panic at Harvard University when they posted fake deportation signs advertising a panel on incarceration.

Harvard’s Muslim, Latino, pro-Palestine, and Black student groups put up “special investigations unit” signs in dorms on campus that stated a resident had been “detained indefinitely” for conspicuous actions, violent impulses, or being a “deportable alien,” The Harvard Crimson reported.

“We regret to inform you that a resident of this dorm has been detained indefinitely due to suspicious actions, suspected violent inclinations, or suspicion of being a deportable alien (i.e. questionable residency status),” read the signs. “This is a matter of special investigation under the strict jurisdiction of the Harvard Corporation and ensures the safety of all students. You will not be able to contact the suspect at any time during their indefinite detention.”

The notices included a disclaimer stating that they were fake. However, students criticized the decision to post the signs at all, according to The College Fix Tuesday.

“I was upset mostly because I think [the flyers] didn’t take into account the feelings of people who have actually seen deportation notices or experienced the risk of deportation, or have loved ones who are at risk of deportation — their responses were not taken into account,” said student Karla V. Alvarado, whose parents were once illegal aliens, to the Crimson.

Student Cecilia Nunez also spoke out.

“As a member of the Latinx and black communities, I was really disturbed by the format of the flyer and how terrifying it was for students of color and undocumented students especially to receive the notice,” she said.

Concilio Latino and the Palestine Solidarity Committee, two of the student groups responsible for the signs, apologized for the controversial fliers. The other two groups, the Black Students Association and the Harvard Islamic Society did not reply to the Crimson’s requests for comment.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reached out to Harvard University for comment but received none in time for publication.

