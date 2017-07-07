True Pundit

Fact-Checkers Get $1.3 Million From Liberal Billionaires Soros, Omidyar

FOLLOW US!



(NewsBusters) As fact-checkers play an increasingly important role in journalism, it’s important to fact check who funds them.

One such journalistic operation — the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) — just received a massive financial boost from two liberal groups: George Soros’ Open Society Foundations (OSF) and The Omidyar Network.

Poynter announced on June 29 the IFCN will receive $1.3 million to support “fact-checking technology, impact tracking, and financial awards through innovation grants and crowdfunding matches.” Omidyar Network is giving $1 million and Open Society Foundation is giving and $300,000. – READ MORE

READ MORE: