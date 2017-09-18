Facing ‘Tremendous’ Legal Bills, Michael Flynn Establishes Legal Defense Fund

A legal defense fund has been established for Michael Flynn to help the former national security adviser pay his legal bills amid multiple investigations related to the 2016 election.

Flynn’s brother and sister, Joe Flynn and Barbara Redgate, are operating the fund, which began accepting donations early Monday morning.

The fund, which has been in the works since July, is being established to help Flynn’s family cover the “tremendous” legal bills he’s racked up since coming under investigation for his business activities during the presidential campaign, the fund’s website states. – READ MORE