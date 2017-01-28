Business Technology
Facebook Takes Aim at “Fake News” with New ‘Trending’ Formula
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook is updating its “trending” feature that highlights hot topics on its social networking site, part of its effort to root out the kind of fake news stories that critics contend helped Donald Trump become president.
With the changes announced Wednesday, Facebook’s trending list will consist of topics being covered by several publishers. Before, it focused on subjects drawing the biggest crowds of people sharing or commenting on posts. – READ MORE