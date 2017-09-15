Facebook removes anti-Semitic advertising categories after getting caught

Facebook was caught allowing advertisers to cater to those who have expressed interest in anti-Semitic topics on the social media platform, including “Jew hater,” “How to burn jews,” or, “History of ‘why jews ruin the world.'”

ProPublica tested whether these advertising categories existed and paid $30 to target those groups in three separate promoted articles or posts so the content would appear in the news feeds of those who had expressed interest in the anti-Semitic topics.

In response, ProPublica contacted Facebook, and the company then removed the categories. ProPublica explained that the algorithm generated the categories based on people’s declared interests. Additionally, Facebook said they would investigate ways to address this issue by implementing new restrictions on ad categories and screening them before making categories available to advertisers. – READ MORE