Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Says He’s Not Running for President

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is not interesting in running for president, apparently.

“No,” the rich geek told BuzzFeed News when asked about his interest in becoming commander-in-chief. Zuckerberg said he was focused on running Facebook and developing his and his wife’s charitable foundation, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. He did not, however, respond to a follow up questions as to whether he would explicitly rule out a run for political office in the future. – READ MORE