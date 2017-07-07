True Pundit

‘F*** your nationalism’: Woman urinates on US flag draped across toilet seat. Reaction is not kind.

(The Blaze) In the city where the Declaration of Independence was adopted, one of its residents apparently decided to mark the July 4 weekend by urinating on an American flag as it was draped across a toilet seat — and then posting a video of her act on Facebook.

Emily Lance of Philadelphia captioned the now-deleted video with the phrases: “F*** your nationalism. F*** your country. F*** your stupid f****** flag,” the Daily Mail reported.

In the 15-second clip, which is still viewable elsewhere online, the outlet said Lance uses a GoGirl, a device that allows women to urinate while standing up. As urine hits the flag, part of it falls into the toilet bowl. – READ MORE

