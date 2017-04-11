‘F*** The Police’: Protesters Stop Blue Lives Matter Speech (VIDEO)

More than 250 protesters shut down a speech by a pro-police author and scholar by chanting “Black Lives Matter,” “fuck the police,” and “fuck white supremacy” Thursday.

The protesters forced Manhattan Institute scholar and “The War on Cops” author Heather Mac Donald to end a speech at Claremont McKenna College after 30 minutes, according to The College Fix. Protesters prevented many students at the California from attending the talk, but Mac Donald streamed it online until its early ending.

WATCH:

“Several protesters were middle-aged, and some were students at other colleges,” Steven Glick, editor of The Claremont Independent, told The College Fix. “The protesters chanted things like, ‘From Oakland to Greece, f*** the police’ and ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.’ I tried to talk to dozens of protesters about why they objected to Heather Mac Donald, but not a single one could point to an issue they had with her work.”

Protest organizers voiced their objections to Mac Donald on a Facebook page, as reported by The Claremont Independent.

“Heather Mac Donald has been vocally against the Black Lives Matter movement and pro-police, both of which show her fascist ideologies and blatant anti-Blackness and white supremacy,” claimed the protesters. “Let’s show CMC that having this speaker is an attack on marginalized communities both on campus and off. Together, we can hold CMC accountable and prevent Mac Donald from spewing her racist, anti-Black, capitalist, imperialist, fascist agenda.”

Four police officers escorted Mac Donald out of the building at the private school.

“The protesters surrounded all the doors to the Atheneum where I was supposed to speak, so none of the students who had signed up to attend my lecture could get in,” Mac Donald told The Fix. “I was hustled from my guest suite by several police officers from Claremont PD into the lecture hall. It was decided that I would give the speech for live streaming to a largely empty hall.

“The organizers moved the podium so that it would not be visible through the windows to the students surrounding the building once night fell. We jumpstarted the timing of my talk as the crowd seemed to be getting more unruly.”

Mac Donald argued that out of all government enmtities, the police force is most dedicated to upholding the principle that black lives matter, while also addressing what she viewed as negative consequences of the movement.

“Unless the false narrative about endemically racist police ends, we are going to see more black lives lost,” she claimed.

(DAILY CALLER)

