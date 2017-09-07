Security World
Explosion Outside US Airbase In Afghanistan Causes ‘Small Number Of Casualties’
An explosion outside a large U.S. airbase in Afghanistan caused a small number of casualties, U.S. Forces Afghanistan announced Wednesday.
.@USFOR_A reports explosion at Bagram Airfield, multiple casualties – more info to come pic.twitter.com/sh2XvcFpVL
— Tara Copp (@TaraCopp) September 6, 2017
U.S. Forces Afghanistan did not clarify whether the casualties were U.S. service members or civilians. Afghan media blamed a suicide bomber for the attack, noting that at least three civilians were reportedly wounded with two in critical condition. Local journalist Bilal Sarwary reports that suicide bomber was mounted on a motorbike before the explosion and targeted U.S. troops.
#AFG A suicide attacker on a motorbike detonated his explosives at gate no3Bagram airbase. Attacker targeted US forces, officials in BAGRAM.
— BILAL SARWARY (@bsarwary) September 6, 2017
Bagram is the largest U.S. military installation in Afghanistan and houses thousands of troops.
