Experts on Decertifying Iran Deal: Trump Should Have Killed Terror-Fueling Agreement

WASHINGTON, DC — Some experts welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to decertify the Iran nuclear deal, but they said the American leader should have gone a step further and killed the agreement, which some analysts argue has strengthened Tehran’s narco-terror proxy Hezbollah and its hard-line Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

While some analysts praised Trump for decertifying the Iran deal, others stressed that the president did not go far enough.

“The Iran deal was, as the president said, a bad deal, possibly the worse in modern history. We should kill it. That’s what I recommended the president do, but I’m happy to see him decertify it,” Dr. Sebastian Gorka, a former deputy assistant to President Trump, told Breitbart News.

“As far as the Iran deal goes, I am very pleased to see that he, as expected, decided not to recertify the Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action],” Clare Lopez, the president of research and analysis at the Center for Security Policy, told Breitbart News. “I would like to see him go further, of course, and the reason is that Iran is in blatant breach of the JCPOA.” – READ MORE