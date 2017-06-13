EXCLUSIVE: DOJ Brass Says Comey Struck Insider Immunity Deal With Mueller To Avoid Criminal Charges

A high-ranking Justice Department official believes Special Counsel Robert Mueller has granted a complete get-out-of-jail-free-card deal for disgraced FBI Director James Comey: A coveted immunity deal in exchange for cooperating as a key witness.

“The immunity is a done deal,” a Justice Department source said. “Mueller can do whatever he wants. We (Justice) have no say but after many years working criminal cases I know Comey has been given immunity. You can tell by the way he is acting now and the fact that Mueller has kept us in the dark about his investigation.”

Special Counsel spokesman Peter Carr at Justice would not comment when asked to detail the immunity arrangement between Comey and Mueller.

“As this is an ongoing investigation, we will decline to comment,” Carr told True Pundit.

As Special Counsel, by law Mueller is permitted to strike immunity agreements without having to get approval for the Attorney General of anyone at Justice. Also he is not obligated as Special Counsel to inform Justice about who is under immunity.

It’s no secret Comey and Mueller are close friends, having worked together at Justice for years alongside Eric Holder. Comey has described Mueller, who also served as FBI director, as his one-time mentor. If someone in Congress cared enough to do something about it, there are no shortages of conflicts of interests at play here in what is supposed to be an impartial investigation. In fact, it’s somewhat staggering.

But what are friends for? Folks outside of D.C. are getting another unwelcome crash course into corruption.

#Comey's leak got Mueller appointed special counsel. Comey will work behind scenes w/ him to steer investigation. Be warned. I know both. — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) June 9, 2017

A complete review of this case illustrates that by striking an immunity deal Comey has essentially used the Washington D.C. system and his connections to insulate himself from any felony criminal charges, including whether he participated in the illegal unmasking of Trump or any other Americans during the election based on FISA court-ordered wiretaps or whether he played a role covering up crimes committed by Hillary Clinton.

A refresher. First, Comey himself leaked at least one memo that actually sparked the Justice Department to appoint a Special Counsel. Then, from a pool of countless candidates to serve as Special Counsel, Mueller — a close friend and long-time mentor of Comey — just happened to get picked.Then, an immunity deal is agreed on which allowed Comey to speak carefree at his Senate hearings last week and beyond.

Comey’s likely deal insulates him against prosecution for his role in:

Leaking other government documents to third parties including the media

Inconsistencies in testimony that rise to the level or perjury

Any role he played in the illegal surveillance or wiretapping of Trump during the election

Any other crimes Comey may have committed during his tenure as FBI director, including his role in quashing the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

His role in unmasking Trump, Trump insiders and other Americans from FISA warrant intelligence

Any violations of FBI employment ethics that would nullify pension benefits.

If you think you've seen the last of #Comey, think again.

Hamlet is a five-act play.

We're only in Act Two. https://t.co/OwCVg0ib4H — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) June 9, 2017