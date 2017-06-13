True Pundit

EXCLUSIVE: DOJ Brass Says Comey Struck Insider Immunity Deal With Mueller To Avoid Criminal Charges

A high-ranking Justice Department official believes Special Counsel Robert Mueller has granted a complete get-out-of-jail-free-card deal for disgraced FBI Director James Comey: A coveted immunity deal in exchange for cooperating as a key witness.

“The immunity is a done deal,” a Justice Department source said. “Mueller can do whatever he wants. We (Justice) have no say but after many years working criminal cases I know Comey has been given immunity. You can tell by the way he is acting now and the fact that Mueller has kept us in the dark about his investigation.”

Special Counsel spokesman Peter Carr at Justice would not comment when asked to detail the immunity arrangement between Comey and Mueller.

“As this is an ongoing investigation, we will decline to comment,” Carr told True Pundit.

As Special Counsel, by law Mueller is permitted to strike immunity agreements without having to get approval for the Attorney General of anyone at Justice. Also he is not obligated as Special Counsel to inform Justice about who is under immunity.

It’s no secret Comey and Mueller are close friends, having worked together at Justice for years alongside Eric Holder. Comey has described Mueller, who also served as FBI director, as his one-time mentor. If someone in Congress cared enough to do something about it, there are no shortages of conflicts of interests at play here in what is supposed to be an impartial investigation. In fact, it’s somewhat staggering.

But what are friends for? Folks outside of D.C. are getting another unwelcome crash course into corruption.

A complete review of this case illustrates that by striking an immunity deal Comey has essentially used the Washington D.C. system and his connections to insulate himself from any felony criminal charges, including whether he participated in the illegal unmasking of Trump or any other Americans during the election based on FISA court-ordered wiretaps or whether he played a role covering up crimes committed by Hillary Clinton.

A refresher. First, Comey himself leaked at least one memo that actually sparked the Justice Department to appoint a Special Counsel. Then, from a pool of  countless candidates to serve as Special Counsel, Mueller — a close friend and long-time mentor of Comey — just happened to get picked.Then, an immunity deal is agreed on which allowed Comey to speak carefree at his Senate hearings last week and beyond.

Comey’s likely deal insulates him against prosecution for his role in:

  • Leaking other government documents to third parties including the media
  • Inconsistencies in testimony that rise to the level or perjury
  • Any role he played in the illegal surveillance or wiretapping of Trump during the election
  • Any other crimes Comey may have committed during his tenure as FBI director, including his role in quashing the Hillary Clinton email investigation.
  • His role in unmasking Trump, Trump insiders and other Americans from FISA warrant intelligence
  • Any violations of FBI employment ethics that would nullify pension benefits.

 

  • JoseyWalesTheOutlaw

    We’ll see.

  • Oliver Wendell Douglas

    Would not be a shock. These people need to be shutdown.

  • Mitchell

    Just where did he “unmask” President Trump? If you are speaking of a Trump/Russian connection he confirmed President Trump wasn’t being investigated, why would the FBI investigate him a second time since they had already cleared President Trump before he was even elected?

    http://www.cbsnews.com/news/report-fbi-says-no-direct-ties-between-russia-donald-trumps-campaign/

  • Miagogo

    Oh they worked alongside Holder and are good friends. There’s no conflict of interest. What a joke.

  • Jack Dennis

    Seems to me there is NO justice in this country anymore.

  • Depluribus

    Comey with an immunity deal should also scare dems. We’ll see how Comey & Mueller want to go down in history. As biased and compromised cohorts who were complicit in covering up what is blatant, and exposed political corruption, (corruption that is evident to most Americans); Or for exposing the real corruption which they are supposedly “made queasy” from, (and I’m not talking about serving up another Scooter Libby) when these obvious crimes are actually making headlines.

  • rsexton

    The corruption appears to be possibly staggering!
    This whole thing looks more and more like a conspiracy.

  • SRVES339

    A very in your face coup… with 50% of the population cheering them on… it’s over.

  • DogMan95

    But Comey and Mueller will be part of re-writing history, so no mention of their corrupt shenanigans will ever be seen again.

  • RainbowStew-N-A-SilverSpoon

    This is beyond outrageous! That little worm Rosenstein is neck deep in it as well. We’ve reached the point in the U.S. where our “elected” officials are above the law. The last 8 years with a phony president and a complicit congress and media have set the precedent.

  • Mike Kevins

    Nobody is ever going to jail. I am completely disheartened by the total lawlessness of the ruling class. It is almost pitchfork and torch time.

  • JohnWolf

    They both should be disbarred

  • enoughalready

    Anybody within a mile of Holder is suspect.

  • CAFM

    Comey obviously believes he has criminal liability for “something” if he actually struck an immunity deal. Otherwise, if he were not guilty of “something”, no deal would be necessary. He “knows” he has done wrong.

  • TXMomof2

    Conflict of interest should absolutely disqualify Mueller as special counsel.

  • Pete Ross

    Who gives Mueller immunity?

  • Jerry Conforti

    Obama had this all set up and they know how to avoid being charged for all the screwing around the law that they did ,how can they let them continue to go after Trump when they know its only to keep him off balance and hope he makes a mistake this whole GOV needs to be kicked out of Washington and start over , the Democrats with big balls and the GOP with no balls at all.