‘Exactly right’: Jindal backs Trump over travel ban

Former Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal expressed his support for President Trump’s executive order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries, saying that he is “exactly right” on the issue, adding that it is a “common sense” decision.

The former presidential candidate insisted that Trump’s move is not aimed at Muslims, but rather focused on national security. The comments come a day after 109 travelers were detained at airports throughout the U.S., including John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and Washington Dulles International Airport, leading to protests at those locations. – READ MORE