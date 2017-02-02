‘Everything makes them cry and scream’: Kellyanne Conway says Democrats are ‘acting like crybabies’ over Trump nominees

Kellyanne Conway, President Donald Trump’s top counselor, blasted Senate Democrats on Thursday for attempting to slow down the president’s nominees to top federal posts, including his pick for the US Supreme Court.

Conway expressed frustration on “Fox & Friends” with Democratic opposition to Trump’s supreme court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch, dubbing Senate Democrats “a bunch of crybabies who say that they’re going to oppose Supreme Court nominees before they even know his name.” – READ MORE