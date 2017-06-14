Evening Briefing: 10 things you need to know this Wednesday Evening – June 14th 2017

Good evening.

Here’s what you need to know this Wednesday PM.

Rep. Steve Scalise remains in critical condition after he was gunned down at a congressional baseball practice Wednesday morning. Scalise, the majority whip of the House of Representatives, underwent surgery at MedStar Washington Hospital Center after he was among the reported five people who were shot by 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson in Alexandria, Va.

A newly-released video shows the chaos surrounding a gunman opening fire on a GOP congressional baseball team practice Wednesday morning.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul said “everyone would have died” when someone opened fire at a GOP congressmen baseball practice Wednesday, had it not been for one of the member’s security detail.

Malcolm Harris, who tweets at the ominous addy @BigMeanInternet and wrote a recent analysis piece for The Washington Post, deleted what may be the most heinous reaction to the morning shootings at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders responded to the news that the Illinois man who shot GOP lawmakers during baseball practice in Alexandria, Va. on Wednesday was one of his supporters and had volunteered for his presidential campaign.

The shooting at congressional Republicans’ baseball practice is just the latest in an escalating pattern of violence and intimidation against Republicans.

It didn’t take long for liberal pundits to reignite the gun control debate after a gunman opened fire on Republican lawmakers and staff at baseball practice Wednesday morning, wounding Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise and four others.

Donald Trump made a call for unity and praised the two Capitol Police officers who were on the scene after a gunman opened fire on a congressional baseball practice Wednesday morning. In a statement delivered from the White House, the president confirmed that the gunman had died from his injuries.

In the wake of President Donald Trump’s March travel ban, Rome’s mayor asked Tuesday that the Italian Ministry of the Interior place a suspension on migrant arrivals to the capital.

The acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement chief Thomas D. Homan warned all illegals Tuesday they should be worried and looking over their shoulders, not just illegals with criminal backgrounds.

Democratic Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe vastly overstated the number of Americans killed by firearms on a daily basis by several million in his call for gun control shortly after Wednesday’s shooting at a congressional Republican event.