Evening Briefing: 10 things you need to know this Tuesday evening – June 13th 2017

Good evening.

Here’s what you need to know this Tuesday PM.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions called the allegation that he colluded with Russian officials to influence the 2016 presidential election “an appalling and detestable lie” during his testimony Tuesday before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

A Republican member of the Senate Intelligence Committee suggested on Tuesday that the panel has uncovered no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian government, even after reviewing thousands of pages of documents and conducting numerous interviews.

The Obama administration had a “back channel” to communicate with Russian officials, according to a new report detailing Moscow’s efforts to delegitimize the U.S. presidential election results.

Democratic Representative Hakeem Jeffries claimed that “every racist in America voted for Donald Trump” during House proceedings Monday evening. The congressman from New York was delivering a speech on the House floor Monday when he went on a rant about white supremacy and hate crimes being perpetuated by Trump’s presidency.

GOP Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas called into question the narrative that Attorney General Jeff Sessions colluded with Russian officials to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election by pointing out that such a report would be too unbelievable to even include in fictional spy movies.

An Islamic State spokesman called for its followers to engage in further attacks over the remainder of Ramadan in a recording released Monday. The message, released over the group’s Telegram messaging channel, is believed to be a recording of ISIS’s official spokesman Abi al-Hassan al-Muhajer

The same hackers believed to have been behind the hacking of the Democratic National Committee and Clinton campaign chair John Podesta targeted employees at the conservative Heritage Foundation during the run-up to the 2016 election, The Daily Caller has learned.

A Democratic strategist called Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign “a fucking piece of shit,” while criticizing her run for its lack of vision and focus on negative messaging.

Acting Border Patrol Chief Carla Provost testified in a congressional appropriations hearing Tuesday that border wall construction will likely begin in March or April 2018.

North Korea has released an imprisoned American university student, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson revealed Tuesday. Otto Frederick Warmbier, a University of Virginia undergraduate, was arrested last January while visiting North Korea as a tourist.