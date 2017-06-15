Business Politics Science Security TV World
Evening Briefing: 10 things you need to know this Thursday Evening – June 15th 2017
Good evening.
Here’s what you need to know this Thursday PM.
1. Report: Congressman Undergoing A Third Surgery After Being Gunned Down At Baseball Practice
Rep. Steve Scalise is undergoing a third surgery after he was gunned down during a congressional baseball practice Wednesday. According to Politico, doctors at the MedStar Washington Hospital Center started a third operation on the 51-year-old House majority whip Thursday morning.
2. NYT Corrects Palin Smear In Editorial On Baseball Shooting
The New York Times corrected an editorial on the GOP baseball shooting Thursday that baselessly accused Sarah Palin of inciting the 2011 shooting of Gabby Giffords.
3. REPORT: $12.7 Trillion Needed To Meet Paris Climate Accord’s Goal
A whopping $7.4 trillion will be spent globally on new green energy facilities in the coming decades, but another $5.3 trillion is needed to meet the goals of the Paris climate accord, according to a new report.
4. Trump Twitter Rant: Crooked H Destroyed Phones With Hammer, Bleached Emails
Former President Bill Clinton famously met with then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch for a half hour aboard her government plane in June 2016. The meeting raised eyebrows because it occurred in the middle of an FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server during her time as secretary of state.
Trump criticized Clinton for her use of a private server throughout his campaign, painting her as someone who thought of herself as above the law.
5. Obama Homeland Security Chief Called To Testify In Russia Probe
Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson will field questions Wednesday from the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence regarding Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election
6. Day After Shooting, Pelosi Attacks Trump And Republicans’ For Being ‘Sanctimonious’ About Colleague Getting Shot by Partisan (VIDEO)
The day after Nancy Pelosi emphasized the need to bring Republicans and Democrats together in the wake of the congressional baseball shooting, she attacked Republicans for creating the hostile environment.
7. GOP Rep Says Members Should Cut Down On Town Halls In Wake Of Shooting
GOP Rep. Lou Barletta of Pennsylvania suggested that lawmakers cut back on town hall meetings in the wake of the shooting in Alexandria, Va., at the Republican congressional baseball team’s practice Wednesday.
8. Georgia GOP Candidate Receives Suspicious Package, Threatening Letter
Karen Handel, the Republican candidate in the Georgia House special election, received a suspicious package and threatening letter in the mail Thursday, according to police.
9. Sarah Palin Considering A Libel Lawsuit Against New York Times
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin is looking into a libel lawsuit against The New York Times, following the paper’s Wednesday editorial peddling a debunked theory claiming she incited the 2011 shooting of Rep. Gabby Giffords.
10. WATCH: Angry Residents Heckle London Mayor Outside Grenfell Tower
Residents and onlookers heckled London Mayor Sadiq Khan Thursday, saying the Grenfell Tower fire “could have been prevented.” The inferno has claimed at least a dozen lives and injured 68.
