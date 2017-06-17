Business Politics Security Technology TV World
Evening Briefing: 10 things you need to know this Saturday Evening – June 17th 2017
Good evening.
Here’s what you need to know this Saturday PM.
1. Doctors Say Scalise Remains In Critical Condition, Shows Signs Of Improvement
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise remains in critical condition but is showing signs of improvement after sustaining injuries during a shooting at the GOP’s congressional baseball practice Wednesday, Dr. Jack Sava, the director of trauma at Medstar Wahington Hospital Center, said Friday.
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise remains in critical condition but is showing signs of improvement after sustaining injuries during a shooting at the GOP’s congressional baseball practice Wednesda…
2. Trump Headed To Camp David For First Time In Presidency
President Donald Trump, along with his wife Melania and son Barron, boarded Marine One Saturday for the family’s first visit to Camp David.
President Donald Trump, along with his wife Melania and son Barron, boarded Marine One Saturday for the family’s first visit to Camp David. The president has relaxed on weekends by traveling to his…
3. Lead Apple Supplier In Talks To Set Up First Plant In US
Foxconn, Apple’s lead manufacturing partner, is in talks with Wisconsin about opening of its first ever plant in the U.S., the Associated Press reports.
Foxconn, Apple’s lead manufacturing partner, is in talks with Wisconsin about opening of its first ever plant in the U.S., the Associated Press reports. Discussions come just a week after General E…
4. Here Is How Trump Will Shift Cuban Policy
Better travel to Cuba now while you can, as President Donald Trump just made it significantly more difficult to visit the island nation. The U.S. will move to better enforce the ban on tourism to Cuba.
Better travel to Cuba now while you can, as President Donald Trump just made it significantly more difficult to visit the island nation. The U.S. will move to better enforce the ban on tourism to C…
5. Four US Soldiers Wounded In Apparent Afghan Insider Attack
Four U.S. soldiers were wounded Saturday in an apparent insider attack by Afghan soldier at a base in northern part of the country, The Wall Street Journal reports.
Four U.S. soldiers were wounded Saturday in an apparent insider attack by Afghan soldier at a base in northern part of the country, The Wall Street Journal reports. The NATO military command in Afg…
6. VIDEO: Multiple Sailors Missing After US Destroyer Collides With Container Ship
The U.S. Navy is searching for seven sailors after a destroyer collided with a merchant ship more than three times its size near Japan, according to the military.
The U.S. Navy is searching for seven sailors after a destroyer collided with a merchant ship more than three times its size near Japan, according to the military. The USS Fitzgerald, an Arleigh Bur…
7. Congress To Hold Hearing On ‘Assault’ Of Campus Free Speech
Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley announced Friday a witness list for a hearing next week to explore First Amendment restrictions on college campuses.
Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley announced Friday a witness list for a hearing next week to explore First Amendment restrictions on college campuses. The hearing includes testimonies from s…
8. Scalise Was In ‘Imminent Risk Of Death’ After Shooting, Doctor Says
According to doctors, Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise was in “imminent risk of death” when he arrived at MedStar Washington Hospital on Tuesday and endured several operations to steam a potentially fatal wound to his midsection that threatened numerous vital organs.
According to doctors, Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise was in “imminent risk of death” when he arrived at MedStar Washington Hospital on Tuesday and endured several operations to steam a potentially fa…
9. WATCH: Steve Scalise Can’t Defend Himself But MSNBC Is Back To Attacking Him Anyway
Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise is still hospitalized in critical condition but liberal MSNBC host Joy Ann Reid didn’t let that stop her from portraying Scalise as an extremist just three days after an angry left-winger shot Scalise and tried to assassinate dozens of Republican congressmen in Alexandria, Virginia on Wednesday.
Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise is still hospitalized in critical condition but liberal MSNBC host Joy Ann Reid didn’t let that stop her from portraying Scalise as an extremist just three days after a…
10. ISIS Claims First Coordinated Attack In Jerusalem With One Police Officer Dead
The Islamic State has launched its first attack in Jerusalem, with the claim of responsibility almost immediately following an attack that left one Israeli police officer dead.
The Islamic State has launched its first attack in Jerusalem, with the claim of responsibility almost immediately following an attack that left one Israeli police officer dead. A coordinated shooti…