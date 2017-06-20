True Pundit

Evening Briefing: 10 things you need to know this Monday evening – June 19th 2017

Good evening.

Here’s what you need to know this Monday PM.

 

1. Comatose American College Student Released By North Korea Has Died

The U.S. college student North Korea sent home in a coma last week has died, according to a statement his parents released Monday.

2. Trump Encourages Voters To Back Handel On Day Before Special Election

President Donald Trump blasted Democrats and told Georgia voters to back Republican congressional candidate Karen Handel in a tweet Monday.

3. Russia Threatens Anti-ISIS Aircraft After US Obliterates Syrian Bomber

Russia will treat all U.S. aircraft west of the Euphrates river in Syria as legitimate targets after a U.S. F/A-18 shot down a Syrian regime aircraft Sunday, striking anti-ISIS forces, Moscow announced Monday.

4. Ossoff Has Nine Times As Many Donors In California Than His Home State Of Georgia

Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff raised funds from 8.9 times as many donors in California than donors in Georgia between March 29 and May 31, according to his latest campaign finance reporting.

5. SCOTUS Could End Political Gerrymandering, Imperil GOP Majorities

The Supreme Court decided Monday to take up a landmark challenge to partisan gerrymanders, raising the prospects of a significant rearrangement of legislative political power at the state and federal level.

6. Reports: Spicer Won’t Be Doing The Press Briefings For Much Longer

White House press secretary Sean Spicer is set to move into a new role in the Trump administration, according to multiple reports published Monday.

7. Report: Senate Obamacare Repeal Vote Could Happen As Soon As Next Week

While major sticking points in the Senate GOP’s Obamacare repeal bill have yet to be agreed upon, Republicans in the upper chamber are prepping for a vote on the legislation as soon as next week, Politico reported Saturday.

8. Watch Jon Ossoff Struggle To Explain Why His Campaign Is Relying On Celebrities (VIDEO)

The Democratic candidate in the Georgia special election struggled to explain in a Monday interview on MSNBC why his campaign is relying on celebrities — one of the same tactics embraced by Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 presidential campaign.

9. Gingrich On Russian Investigation: ‘The Fix Is In’ (VIDEO)

Former Republican Speaker Newt Gingrich is deeply concerned about Robert Mueller’s ability to lead a non-partisan, unbiased investigation, he said in an exclusive interview with The Daily Caller News Foundation “The fix is in,” Gingrich told TheDCNF.

10. Champs-Elysees Evacuated After Car Filled With Explosives Rams Police Van

French police evacuated the Champs-Elysees in central Paris Monday after an armed man crashed a car packed with explosives into a police van.

