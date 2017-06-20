Evening Briefing: 10 things you need to know this Monday evening – June 19th 2017

FOLLOW US!



Good evening.

Here’s what you need to know this Monday PM.

The U.S. college student North Korea sent home in a coma last week has died, according to a statement his parents released Monday.

President Donald Trump blasted Democrats and told Georgia voters to back Republican congressional candidate Karen Handel in a tweet Monday.

Russia will treat all U.S. aircraft west of the Euphrates river in Syria as legitimate targets after a U.S. F/A-18 shot down a Syrian regime aircraft Sunday, striking anti-ISIS forces, Moscow announced Monday.

Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff raised funds from 8.9 times as many donors in California than donors in Georgia between March 29 and May 31, according to his latest campaign finance reporting.

The Supreme Court decided Monday to take up a landmark challenge to partisan gerrymanders, raising the prospects of a significant rearrangement of legislative political power at the state and federal level.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer is set to move into a new role in the Trump administration, according to multiple reports published Monday.

While major sticking points in the Senate GOP’s Obamacare repeal bill have yet to be agreed upon, Republicans in the upper chamber are prepping for a vote on the legislation as soon as next week, Politico reported Saturday.

The Democratic candidate in the Georgia special election struggled to explain in a Monday interview on MSNBC why his campaign is relying on celebrities — one of the same tactics embraced by Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 presidential campaign.

Former Republican Speaker Newt Gingrich is deeply concerned about Robert Mueller’s ability to lead a non-partisan, unbiased investigation, he said in an exclusive interview with The Daily Caller News Foundation “The fix is in,” Gingrich told TheDCNF.

French police evacuated the Champs-Elysees in central Paris Monday after an armed man crashed a car packed with explosives into a police van.