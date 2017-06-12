Evening Briefing: 10 things you need to know this Monday evening – June 12th 2017

FOLLOW US!



Good evening.

Here’s what you need to know this Monday PM.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld an injunction barring enforcement of key provisions of President Donald Trump’s second executive order on refugees and migrants Monday, finding the president exceeded his lawful authority in issuing the directive.

Donald Trump meant he was willing to speak with Robert Mueller about conversations he had with James Comey, Sean Spicer said, not testify under oath before lawmakers.

All 22 suspects arrested in connection with the Manchester terror attack last month have been released without charges, according to CBS News.

The Trump administration has focused on dismantling the international criminal street gang MS-13, and President Trump said at a Monday cabinet meeting that the group “will be gone soon.”

If Texans are harmed due to President Trump’s travel ban being held up in court, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will hold opponents of the travel ban responsible, he told The Daily Caller.

Filipino forces repeatedly bombed Islamic militant positions Monday as the national flag of the Philippines was raised to mark Independence Day, a celebration of the end of Spanish colonial rule.

International sanctions have yet to deter North Korea from developing and testing nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, but the regime’s overseas trade networks are “ripe for disruption,” according to a Washington-based research foundation.

A loophole in immigration law could allow thousands of illegal immigrants to be put on a path to citizenship, according to government data obtained by The Daily Caller.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer came out swinging at the Monday press briefing, refusing to allow MSNBC reporter Hallie Jackson to squeeze in an extra question.

President Donald Trump will hold his fifth rally as president in Cedar Rapids, Iowa later this month. The rally on June 21 was announced by his re-election campaign Monday, after a previously scheduled June 1 rally in Cedar Rapids was postponed.