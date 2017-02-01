Even in Immigration Uproar, Nets Still Silent on Christian Genocide

The media freak-out this weekend was the funniest thing on TV (as last night’s SAG awards proved). It was the latest episode in the Trump-says-something-slapstick-ensues series that’s enthralled comedy fans since the election. Trump puts a temporary hold on immigration from a handful of really messed up countries that may or may not care who they’re shipping here and journalists turn every international airport in the country into Marx Brothers Stateroom Scene in A Night at the Opera.

It would all be a lot funnier except that the Three Stooges – ABC, NBC and CBS – have ignored a deadly serious component of the story, and they’ve been doing it for years. – READ MORE