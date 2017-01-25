Evan McMullin to launch conservative group opposing Trump

Former presidential candidate Evan McMullin and his running mate Mindy Finn will launch a new conservative group on Wednesday that’s opposed to President Trump, and will kick off the effort with a television advertisement questioning his connections to Russia.

"Stand Up Republic" is a new 501(c)4 political nonprofit organization. McMullin and Finn, both Republicans, waged a long-shot independent bid for president in 2016 to block Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton from winning 270 electoral votes, and throw the election to the House.