EU official says US won’t reject Paris climate treaty, but White House denies statement

FOLLOW US!



An EU official said the U.S. will not withdraw from the Paris climate deal, contrary to the public statements of President Trump in June, the Wall Street Journal said Saturday.

But the White House promptly responded with a statement that while it would not withdraw from the climate treaty it would review its terms.

“There has been no change in the United States’ position on the Paris agreement. As the President has made abundantly clear, the United States is withdrawing unless we can re-enter on terms that are more favorable to our country,” the White House statement said. – READ MORE