The European Union launched legal action Tuesday against Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic over their refusal to take refugees.

The case stems from a decision to relocate 160,000 migrants proportionally across the EU. Hungary and Poland have refused to take a single refugee under the plan while the Czech Republic let in 12.

EU is now launching infringement procedures, arguing the three countries are violating their obligations as member states.

“Regrettably, despite … repeated calls, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland, in breach of their legal obligations stemming … and their commitments to Greece, Italy and other member states, have not yet taken the necessary action,” the European Commission said in a statement. “Against this background … the Commission has decided to launch infringement procedures against these three Member States.”

The European Court of Justice will decided whether the countries failed to meet their obligations. A financial penalty may be imposed if the countries continue to refuse the quotas after a ruling in favor of the EU.

Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said his country has no intention to reverse its immigration policies any time soon.

“With regard to the worsened security situation in Europe and dysfunctionality of the quota system, it will not participate in it,” Sobotka said after EU’s announcement, according to Reuters.

