Establishment Republican Charlie Dent Announces Retirement from Congress

Establishment Congressman Charlie Dent (R-PA) has announced he will not seek re-election in 2018, amid fury amongst the Republican base over his repeated attempts to block President Donald Trump’s agenda.

The decision follows a rally that took place in Dent’s home state of Pennsylvania protesting Dent’s ongoing obstruction of President Donald Trump.

Since Trump took office in January, Dent has voted against defunding Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion provider; stifled his efforts of health care reform; and opposed a temporary ban of people from six high-risk countries from entering the United States.

