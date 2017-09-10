True Pundit

Politics

Establishment Republican Charlie Dent Announces Retirement from Congress

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Establishment Congressman Charlie Dent (R-PA) has announced he will not seek re-election in 2018, amid fury amongst the Republican base over his repeated attempts to block President Donald Trump’s agenda.

The decision follows a rally that took place in Dent’s home state of Pennsylvania protesting Dent’s ongoing obstruction of President Donald Trump.

Since Trump took office in January, Dent has voted against defunding Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion provider; stifled his efforts of health care reform; and opposed a temporary ban of people from six high-risk countries from entering the United States.

READ MORE:

Establishment Republican Charlie Dent Announces Retirement from Congress - Breitbart
Establishment Republican Charlie Dent Announces Retirement from Congress - Breitbart

Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA) will not seek re-election in 2018, amid fury amongst the Republican base over his attempts to block Trump's agenda.
Breitbart Breitbart

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • jim NY

    The headline should read, “Dent quits after his poll #’s plummet.” “Another one bites the dust.” Pick a good one this time Pa, America is counting on you.

  • Ricky Ricardo

    He done bit the bullet.