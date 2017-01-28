Establishment in full meltdown over Trump refugee orders

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday that will pause the resettlement of Third World refugees in the United States for 120 days while a system of “extreme vetting” is put in place.

With the stroke of a pen, Trump set off a firestorm of criticism from the media, the religious establishment, business leaders and especially those in the business of resettling refugees. The volunteer agencies, or VOLAGs, which get paid by the government to resettle refugees, stand to lose millions of dollars in federal grants during the 120 days they sit idle. – READ MORE