Esquire: ‘Eric Trump’s New Haircut Is a Little Too “White Nationalist” for Comfort’

Be careful how you get your hair cut. If it is a little too high and tight it could cause the obsessed members of the mainstream media to call you a “fascist” or “white nationalist.” Such was the case with Eric Trump who recently got buzzed a a little too tight to pass political scrutiny by Esquire magazine.

When you look at his haircut, you will wonder what all the fuss is about. It is not that high nor even that tight. In fact, it is a haircut style favored by millions of men yet Esquire (and other liberal outlets) detect nascent fascism as you can see in a laughable June 26 hit piece by Chistine Flammia titled, Eric Trump’s New Haircut Is a Little Too ‘White Nationalist’ for Comfort

