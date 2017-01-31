ESPN’s Sage Steele Under Attack for Criticizing Airport Protests After She Missed a Flight

The disruptions caused by protesters at Los Angeles International airport caused ESPN host Sage Steele to miss a flight. Now Steele is under attack for jumping to Instagram to rail about the protests that caused her such inconvenience.

On Friday, President Trump issued his temporary moratorium on immigration from a list of seven countries the Obama administration had flagged as "countries of concern" back in 2015. Almost immediately liberal activists flooded into several big city airports across the country to protest the order.