ESPN’s Jemele Hill Calls President Trump a White Supremacist

ESPN’s Jemele Hill tweeted something on Monday night that most certainly would result in her firing, if she was a conservative. Since she’s basically the opposite of that, we’ll have to wait and see how ESPN handles it.

Hill, who co-hosts ESPN’s 6PM SportsCenter broadcast, took to Twitter Monday evening and called President Trump a white supremacist:  – READ MORE

