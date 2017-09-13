ESPN’s Jemele Hill Calls President Trump a White Supremacist

ESPN’s Jemele Hill tweeted something on Monday night that most certainly would result in her firing, if she was a conservative. Since she’s basically the opposite of that, we’ll have to wait and see how ESPN handles it.

Hill, who co-hosts ESPN’s 6PM SportsCenter broadcast, took to Twitter Monday evening and called President Trump a white supremacist: – READ MORE

Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017