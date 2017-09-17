ESPN Prez Sends Internal Memo to Staff, Says ESPN Is ‘Not a Political Organization’

Reports of ESPN’s demise is an entertainment sports programming network, and it’s corresponding rise as a political organization, have been greatly exaggerated, according to ESPN President John Skipper.

On Friday, Skipper sent out an internal memo to all ESPN employees, reminding them that they are in fact, “not a political organization.”

The fact that Skipper had to send this statement in the first place is truly stunning. He’s actually having to remind professional sports personalities, that they are in fact professional sports personalities, and not political activists. No organization of experienced professionals should ever have to remind their people of who they are and what they do. Yet, because ESPN has embraced left-wing activism organizationally, and individually, at every single turn, such a letter is now necessary. – READ MORE