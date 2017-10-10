True Pundit

ESPN host says ‘white men’ need to ‘shut up’ — after saying she doesn’t want to ‘stereotype’ (VIDEO)

ESPN host Michelle Beadle said on air that “white men” need to “shut up and listen for five minutes” — and after first noting she doesn’t want to “stereotype.”

Beadle’s comments came during a “SportsNation” discussion Thursday, the Spun reported.

She then launched into a rant against white men: “Not to stereotype, but I hear a lot from white men on these topics. You guys have a lot to say how black people should feel, about how women should feel. I gotta be honest with you guys: Shut up and listen for five minutes. Like, you will never know what I’ve been through, what he’s been through … Just listen. God forbid, you learn something.” – READ MORE

  • JWHacket

    Does she even realize who makes up the majority of the people who watch ESPN? What does her rant have to do with sports, anyway?