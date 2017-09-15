ESPN Host Jemele Hill Not Backing Down On Trump Comments

FOLLOW US!



The ESPN host who called Donald Trump a white supremacist in a series of tweets earlier this week isn’t backing down.

Jemele Hill, who serves as co-host of “The Six” on SportsCenter, issued a statement on Twitter late Wednesday night regarding her comments about the president, and it certainly wasn’t an apology.

“My comments on Twitter expressed my personal beliefs. My regret is that my comments and the public way I made them painted ESPN in an unfair light. My respect for the company and my colleagues remains unconditional,” the statement read. – READ MORE