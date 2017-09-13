Eric Trump, Lara welcome first son

There’s a new member of the Trump family.

President Trump’s son, Eric Trump, and his wife Lara welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday. The new father announced the birth of his son on Twitter with a sweet photo of the newborn.

“[email protected] and I are excited to announce the birth of our son, Eric ‘Luke’ Trump at 8:50 this morning,” Eric Trump wrote on Twitter. – READ MORE

.@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to announce the birth of our son, Eric "Luke" Trump at 8:50 this morning. pic.twitter.com/b8zRSktcd8 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 12, 2017