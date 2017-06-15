Eric Trump Blasts Media For Ignoring Thriving Stock Market

FOLLOW US!



Eric Trump took to Twitter to slam the media for ignoring the soaring stock market under President Donald Trump.

The president’s son tweeted early Wednesday morning, calling attention to the rising market indices and the lack of coverage received since Trump took office.

The image in Eric’s tweet came from another tweet by Charlie Bilello who, according to his Twitter bio, is the Director of Research at Pension Partners, an investment advisory firm.

DOW, S&P 500, NYSE & Russell 2000 ALL at their all-time highs! Zero chance @CNN @MSNBC or the MSM will cover! #401Ks pic.twitter.com/zTXRW6NLZR — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) June 14, 2017

Trump has presided over a record-breaking stock market since he was sworn into office on Jan. 20, a fact that has sometimes been ignored by media outlets.

On Jan. 25, not even a week after his inauguration, the Dow Jones industrial average closed above 20,000 for the first time in its 120 year history. Shortly after the president’s first joint address to Congress on Feb. 28, the Dow broke yet another record and closed above 21,000. It continues to close at record rates, breaking another high on Tuesday at over 21,300.

Many analysts, professionals and top administration officials believe these escalating numbers are here to stay.

Nobel Prize-winning economist Robert Shiller said that the market could rise as much as 50 percent during Trump’s tenure. He went on to add that the Dow could hit 30,000 in the not-so-distant future. Investors have also bet on technology and financial stocks with confidence that the market will stay on the up-and-up. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin recently stated the U.S. economy will grow by 3 percent in just two years.

The president has also boasted the stock market’s success on his Twitter account Sunday.

…way up. Regulations way down. 600,000+ new jobs added. Unemployment down to 4.3%. Business and economic enthusiasm way up- record levels! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2017

While those in media can ignore that the Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 have all consistently increased since Trump became president, they cannot deny it.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]