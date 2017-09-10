Eric Bolling’s Son Found Dead

The 19-year-old son of former Fox News host Eric Bolling was found dead on Friday.

Eric Chase Bolling, who went by Eric Chase, was found dead in Boulder, Co., where he attended school.

The cause of death is not clear. TMZ reported mid-day Saturday that Eric Chase committed suicide by drug overdose. But Bolling tweeted Saturday evening the authorities had informed his family that there was no evidence of self harm. He said that an autopsy will be conducted next week.

Bolling’s tragic death occurred just after his father was fired from Fox News for allegedly sending inappropriate text messages to female colleagues.

Huffington Post reported last month that Bolling sent unsolicited text messages of a sexual nature to current and former colleagues. The messages were sent several years ago, according to the HuffPo report.

The author of that report, Yashar Ali, was the first to report on Twitter on Saturday that Eric Chase had died.

Very sad news, Eric Bolling's son, who was only 19, died last night. By all accounts, Eric was incredibly devoted to his son. Heartbreaking. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 9, 2017

Bolling, a former commodities trader, had been the host of “The Specialist” since May. The show is being cancelled amid Bolling’s ouster, Fox said on Friday.

Bolling’s former Fox colleagues and journalists at other major TV networks expressed their condolences upon hearing the news of Eric Chase’s death.

@ericbolling To my dear friend, please know we all love you, will be here for you and your family. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) September 9, 2017

Guy-wrenching news about #EricBolling 19-year old only son Eric. Erica and I weep for the Bolling family This is horrible, our condolences — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) September 9, 2017

So awful. My heart goes out to Eric and his family. Tragedy: Eric Bolling Son Dies | Mediaite https://t.co/8DvUNqqi9M — Don Lemon (@donlemon) September 9, 2017

Bolling released a statement about his son’s death Saturday afternoon.

Adrienne and I are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Eric Chase last night. Details still unclear. Thoughts, prayers appreciated. — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) September 9, 2017

