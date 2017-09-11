True Pundit

Politics

Eric Bolling’s Accuser Deletes Tweets Celebrating His Firing After Son’s Death

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Fox News contributor Eric Bolling, who was fired on Friday, lost his son, possibly to an overdose, on Saturday. TMZ reports.

Bolling’s accuser, Caroline Heldman, seems to be purging her Twitter account of gloating tweets she made at the firing of Bolling on Friday. Reading Heldman’s tweets in the light of Eric Chase’s death is sobering. – READ MORE

Eric Bolling's Accuser Deletes Tweets Celebrating His Firing After Son's Death
Eric Bolling's Accuser Deletes Tweets Celebrating His Firing After Son's Death

Caroline Heldman gloated about Bolling's firing on Twitter on Friday.
Trending Trending
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • yurlittledog2

    Caroline Heldman…… You are very Not very Smart and you think deleting Disgusting Comments about Mr.Bolling and the Loss of his Son and the False Accusations you have made are helping your Case IT’S NOT !! You handed Proof of just how Vile and Twisted you really are,Proves You No Credibility. Mr.Bolling should Sue the Living Hell Out of You !!!!