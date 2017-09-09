Eric Bolling Fired By Fox News Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Eric Bolling, host of Fox News’ “The Specialists,” has been let go from the network after he was investigated for sexual harassment.

Fox confirmed in a statement Friday that not only are they releasing Bolling, but they are cancelling “The Specialists.” Prior to joining “The Specialists,” Bolling was a co-host of “The Five” for six years.

“Eric Bolling and Fox have agreed to part ways amicably,” the network said. “We thank Eric for his ten years of service to our loyal viewers and wish him the best of luck.”

Bolling was suspended from the network in August after The Huffington Post reported that he sent unsolicited lewd text messaged to other employees of Fox. Fourteen sources confirmed to HuffPo that Bolling sent at least three of his colleagues photos of his genitalia.

Bolling is suing Yashar Ali, the reporter who broke the story, for $50 million in damages for defamation.

