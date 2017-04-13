“Erdogan promises ‘sick Europe’ will pay for ‘humiliating & oppressing’ Turks”, RT, April 11, 2017:

In a widening diplomatic rift between Turkey and the EU, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made a new provocative statement saying that the “collapsing” Europe “will pay” for “humiliating” and “oppressing” Turks living on the continent.

“They said a century ago that we were the ‘sick man.’ Now they are the ‘sick man.’ Europe is collapsing,” the Turkish leader said, using an insult popular among European politicians in the 19th century when they talked about the collapsing Ottoman Empire. – READ MORE