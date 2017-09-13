Equifax Removes Clause Barring Data Breach Victims from Suing If They Use Company’s Help

Equifax has removed a clause from the Terms of Use section of the website set up to help victims of the company’s data breach that previously barred victims from suing Equifax if they used the company’s services.

Consumer credit reporting agency Equifax was the subject of a cyberattack that exposed the personal information of 143 million people the company holds personal information on, including names, dates of birth, addresses, and social security numbers. In response, Equifax set up a website where consumers could input their names and social security numbers to determine whether or not they may be affected by the hack, but included in the site’s Terms of Use was a clause barring victims from suing Equifax if they accepted the company’s help:

AGREEMENT TO RESOLVE ALL DISPUTES BY BINDING INDIVIDUAL ARBITRATION. PLEASE READ THIS ENTIRE SECTION CAREFULLY BECAUSE IT AFFECTS YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS BY REQUIRING ARBITRATION OF DISPUTES (EXCEPT AS SET FORTH BELOW) AND A WAIVER OF THE ABILITY TO BRING OR PARTICIPATE IN A CLASS ACTION, CLASS ARBITRATION, OR OTHER REPRESENTATIVE ACTION. ARBITRATION PROVIDES A QUICK AND COST EFFECTIVE MECHANISM FOR RESOLVING DISPUTES, BUT YOU SHOULD BE AWARE THAT IT ALSO LIMITS YOUR RIGHTS TO DISCOVERY AND APPEAL. – READ MORE